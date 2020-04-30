Military medics praised for support in fighting COVID-19 epidemic

Military medics format after they deplaned a transport aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday that the military medics dispatched to Hubei Province have successfully completed their missions to treat COVID-19 patients, and none of them is infected.

Three hospitals supported by military medics provided 2,856 beds and admitted 7,198 patients from Jan. 24 to April 16, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

They cured 346 COVID-19 patients aged 80 or older, including one centenarian, Wu said.

A vaccine developed by researchers with the Academy of Military Sciences has been approved to enter clinical trials, Wu noted.

Chinese military medics also accumulated rich experience in epidemic prevention and containment, laying a solid foundation for international cooperation against the epidemic, he said.