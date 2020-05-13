Chinese Y-20 transport aircraft delivers medical supplies to Thailand

BANGKOK, May 13 -- According to the official website of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Thailand, at the request of the Thai military and with the approval of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent its Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft to Thailand on May 12 for an emergency delivery of materials for epidemic prevention and control. Heads of Thailand's Ministry of Defense and Chinese Embassy in Thailand greeted them at the airport and attended the handover ceremony.

The head of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand said at the ceremony that the virus respects no borders and solidarity and cooperation is the most powerful weapon against the pandemic. The people and militaries of both China and Thailand have always helped each other and shared a common fate. The Chinese military is willing to strengthen international anti-epidemic cooperation with all armed forces from across the world including Thailand.

On behalf of the Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha, Thai Deputy Defense Minister General Charnchai Changmongkol said that the Thai side thinks highly of China's anti-epidemic achievements. In the fight against the epidemic, the people and militaries of both countries have shown deep understanding and support for each other. He sincerely thanked the Chinese government, people, and military for providing valuable materials and experience in support, and expressed his willingness to further strengthen the cooperation with the Chinese side in epidemic prevention and control.

The shipment includes ventilators, electrocardiogram monitors, nucleic acid test kits, medical masks, protective gears, and so on. This is the second overseas mission for China's self-developed Y-20 transport aircraft to deliver anti-epidemic materials abroad since last time to Pakistan in April.