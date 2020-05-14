Chinese military to recruit university students for non-commissioned officer roles

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's military is recruiting university graduates for non-commissioned officer roles for the first time, according to the recruiting office of the Ministry of National Defense.

Online applications will open at the agency's official website www.gfbzb.gov.cn on Friday for those who wish to be enlisted into the armed forces.

The recruitment will mainly target science and engineering graduates, as well as graduates who majored in medical technology and language studies, with priorities given to fresh graduates, said the office.

The non-commissioned officers will be recruited simultaneously with the recruitment of compulsory service personnel this year. This will be running from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, it said.