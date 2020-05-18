China to provide 2 billion USD of int'l aid over 2 years: Xi

Photo taken on Jan 30, 2020 shows the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING - China will provide 2 billion US dollars over two years to help with COVID-19 response and with economic and social development in affected countries, especially developing countries, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday at the opening of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly via video link.

COVID-19 vaccine development and deployment in China, when available, will be made a global public good, which will be China's contribution to ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries, said Xi.

"In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus and protected the life and health of our people," Xi said. "All along, we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility."

"We have provided information to WHO and relevant countries in a most timely fashion. We have released the genome sequence at the earliest possible time," Xi noted.

"We have shared control and treatment experience with the world without reservation. We have done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need," Xi said.

China will work with other G20 members to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the poorest countries, Xi said.

China is also ready to work with the international community to bolster support for the hardest-hit countries under the greatest strain of debt service, so that they could tide over the current difficulties, Xi said.

China will work with the United Nations to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China, ensure the operation of anti-epidemic supply chains and foster "green corridors" for fast-track transportation and customs clearance, said Xi.

China will establish a cooperation mechanism for its hospitals to pair up with 30 African hospitals, Xi said.

China will also accelerate the building of the Africa CDC headquarters to help the continent ramp up its disease preparedness and control capacity, Xi said.