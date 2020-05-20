CHINA
Top Stories
Xi's remarks at virtual session of World Health Assembly
Source
China Daily
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2020-05-20 01:37:19
A
+
-
Related News
We Recommend
PLA sends supplies to help militaries in 12 countries combat COVID-19
2020-05-14
Chinese defense minister holds phone talks with Russian, Cambodian counterparts
2020-05-09
Chinese military medical experts provide training to Myanmar military medical staff for COVID-19 fight
2020-05-08
Most Viewed
Chinese military supports Afghan counterpart in fighting COVID-19
2020-05-14
Return capsule of China's experimental manned spaceship comes back successfully
2020-05-09
Chinese military medical experts share experience of combating COVID-19 with S. African counterparts
2020-05-09
Photos
Ground crews use flags to guide fighters
2020-05-19
Soldiers fast-rope from hovering helicopters
2020-05-18
Fight bombers taxi on the runway
2020-05-17
Special reports
NPC & CPPCC Annual Sessions 2020
2020-05-19
Win the fight against COVID-19
2020-03-06
Happy Chinese New Year 2020
2020-01-22
Continue...