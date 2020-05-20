Chinese defense ministry denounces US congratulation on Taiwan leader's inauguration

BEIJING, May 20 -- The Ministry of National Defense(MND) of the People’s Republic of China issued a written statement to express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s congratulating Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen on her inauguration on Wednesday.

The MND’s statement said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The US act is a grave violation of the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués. It seriously interferes in China's internal affairs, seriously jeopardizes the development of relations between the two countries and the two militaries, and seriously undermines the peace and stability across the Taiwan straits.

As an internal affair of China, the Taiwan question bears on China's core interests and the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people. It brooks no external interference. The Chinese defense ministry firmly opposes any country's official exchanges and military ties with Taiwan in any form. We will never allow anyone, any organization, or any political party, at any time or in any form, to separate any part of Chinese territory from China.

There is no way out to bank on foreign forces to build themselves up, and it is doomed to be futile to contain China with Taiwan. The "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces and their acts go against the great interests of the nation and will leave behind historical imprints of notoriety. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has the strong will, full confidence and sufficient capability to thwart any form of external interference and any separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence". The PLA will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.