Online survey shows that Chinese people have high expectations for national defense and military reforms

BEIJING, May 21 -- According to a survey about the two sessions conducted by the People's Daily Online, as of May 17, 2020, "People's Army" ranked fifth among the ten most popular keywords about the two sessions. The "two sessions" are the China’s key annual political sessions of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which have been postponed until this week because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Among the defense-related news in the past year, topics related to the "grand parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China" attracted the most attention from netizens; also, topics about "the handover of China's first domestically built aircraft carrier Shandong to the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)" and "42 individuals awarded national medals and honorary titles to pay tribute to heroes in the name of the Republic" also attracted great attentions from internet users.

In terms of the impressive results of army building in recent years, netizens are most concerned about "making double efforts to improve the work style and combating corruption"; besides, "declaring national sovereignty and carrying out normalized rights protection in the South China Sea and the East China Sea" and "carrying out disaster relief, protecting people's lives and property during floods and other natural disasters" have also been enthusiastically talked about.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deepening national defense and military reform has been incorporated into the overall plate for comprehensively deepening reform. Building a military policy system is also included in the overall plate for advancing the modernization of the system and the capacity of state governance. In terms of the most anticipated military reform events, 28 percent of netizens chose "basic mechanization of the military in 2020 and making significant progress in informatization"; 26 percent of netizens chose "launching a batch of major projects in the fields of ocean, space and cyberspace."A netizen code-named "Zhenghongqi" said emotionally, "The people's army is on the path to becoming a strong army and turned out to be more and more open and confident."

A total of 20 keywords covering social security, poverty alleviation, building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and high-quality development were included in the 2020 People's Daily Online survey, which was launched on April 29. As of May 17, it has received a total of 4.58 million votes.