Special "two sessions" in a crucial year

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- This year's "two sessions," postponed for more than two months, bear a special meaning as the unprecedented coronavirus epidemic complicates the nation's efforts to eradicate absolute poverty and complete building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

The annual sessions of China's national legislature and political advisory body convene at a time when China faces mounting pressure to achieve the goals this year against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak and the global economic recession.

At the "two sessions," the leadership is expected to reaffirm its commitment to accomplishing the goals.

The tasks are daunting. There were still millions of impoverished people by the end of last year, and COVID-19 has only compounded the challenges.

China needs to map out more flexible and feasible economic development targets with down-to-earth principles to counter internal and external uncertainties.

Fiscal and monetary policies are set to be announced. The bottom line of employment must be met. Besides, public health issues will be discussed and a draft civil code will be deliberated at the event.

It will be a good occasion for the country's lawmakers and political advisors to reach consensus, pool wisdom and boost morale to achieve the national mission.

The epidemic has negatively impacted the Chinese economy, as its gross domestic product contracted 6.8 percent year on year in the first quarter.

But the leadership's resolve to meet the target on time is firm and its actions are concrete, charting a course toward high-quality transformation and more sustainable development.

Not a second should be wasted. All walks of life in Chinese society are racing to resume work and production to make up for the time lost due to the outbreak of the epidemic.

This year's "two sessions," though later than usual, will be a "gas station" of confidence and a new starting point for the nation. From now on, with a clear roadmap and solidarity, the country will march toward winning the battle against poverty and achieving the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects as planned.