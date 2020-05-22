Establishing, improving legal system, enforcement mechanisms for HKSAR to safeguard national security imperative and pressing

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is set to deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing a draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security.

Especially under the current situation in the HKSAR, it is of great necessity and urgency for the NPC to advance the legislation work from the state level for the HKSAR to safeguard national security, allowing no delay.

In any country nowadays, legislation on national security belongs to the national legislative power and is within the authority of office of the central government.

As seen by all, the unrest in Hong Kong following the proposed ordinance amendments last year had severely disrupted social order and eroded the rule of law, exposing the enormous risks in Hong Kong in terms of safeguarding national security.

Through observations from a deeper perspective, we can see that behind the unrest was the collusion between hostile forces both in and outside the region.

For long, the opposition in Hong Kong has been attempting to seize the jurisdiction over the region, and scheming with external forces in carrying out all sorts of secessionist, subversive, infiltration and sabotage activities on the Chinese mainland. The external forces have now even blatantly jumped to the forefront to support the anti-China plotters and rioters.

Facts have shown that Hong Kong has become a card for certain foreign forces to play in hindering the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, as well as a gap for them to carry out subversive and sabotage activities and instigate "color revolution" on the mainland.

Such activities by the hostile forces, either from home or abroad, have caused real harm to China's national security and posed real threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The unrest in Hong Kong has also laid bare the evident legal loopholes and lack of enforcement mechanisms for the special administrative region to safeguard national security.

Given the national security situation that the HKSAR is facing and the fact that the legislation on national security is yet to materialize after long delays, the NPC decided to, in accordance with the power mandated by the Constitution, establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms from the state level for the HKSAR to safeguard national security, improve the systems and mechanisms related to the enforcement of the Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR. The NPC decision will effectively solve the prominent problems for Hong Kong to safeguard national security.

It is of great significance in the practice of the "one country, two systems" principle, and will surely have positive and far-reaching influences.