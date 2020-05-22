Military delegation to annual NPC session established

BEIJING, May 22 --Delegation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and People's Armed Police Force (PAP) to the third session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) was established on May 21, with General Xu Qiliang elected as head of the delegation and General Zhang Youxia as deputy head.

When addressing the inaugural meeting, Gen Xu urged military NPC deputies to honestly perform their duties and be active in making suggestions and responding to concerns of all the service members by focusing on pushing forward national defense and military modernization in an all-round way and highlighting important issues concerning reform, development and stability of the nation.

It is learnt that the delegation will be divided into nine panels to participate in related activities during the session.