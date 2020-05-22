China's national legislature starts annual session

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's national legislature started its annual session Friday morning in Beijing.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, held at the Great Hall of the People.
Attendees at the meeting paid a silent tribute to martyrs who died fighting COVID-19 and compatriots who lost their lives in the epidemic.
After the mourning, Premier Li Keqiang delivered a government work report on behalf of the State Council to the legislature for deliberation.