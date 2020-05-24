Chinese military urges US to immediately stop arms sales to Taiwan

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, Director General of the Information Office of China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) and Spokesperson for the MND, answers reporters' questions at a regular press conference on April 30, 2020. (eng.mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, May 24 – The Chinese military expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition on Sunday to the US selling Taiwan $180 million of equipment including torpedoes, and strongly urged the US side to immediately stop arms sales to Taiwan and stop military ties with Taiwan.

“The US act is a grave violation of the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués. It seriously interferes in China's internal affairs,” said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND), in a written statement on May 24.

At present, the cross-Strait relations are complex and grave, as the Taiwan regional leader Tsai Ing-wen refuses to recognize the 1992 Consensus, attempts to raise her status by bonding with foreign forces, intensifies the cross-Strait antagonism, and damages the cross-Strait relations. “Under such a situation, the new-round US arms sale to Taiwan sends out seriously wrong signals to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces, seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and security, the peace and stability across the Taiwan straits, as well as the China-US military relations,” said Senior Colonel Wu.

Wu reaffirmed his standpoint in the end of statement, saying that the national rejuvenation and national reunification are the common aspirations of 1.4 billion Chinese people, and also the irresistible trend of history, no one or any force can stop it. Wu strongly urged the US side to immediately stop the arms sales to Taiwan and stop military contacts with Taiwan, in case of further undermining the relations between the two countries and the two militaries.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, Wu stressed.