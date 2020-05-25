CMC vice chairmen attend panel meetings of the PLA and PAP delegation to NPC

BEIJING, May 25 — The delegation of the People's Liberation Army(PLA) and the People's Armed Police (PAP) Force to the third Session of the 13th National People's Congress(NPC) conducted panel meetings to deliberate the Government Work Report on the afternoon of May 22, 2020.

General Xu Qiliang and General Zhang Youxia, deputies to NPC and members of the Political Bureau of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and also vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission (CMC), attended these panel meetings respectively and emphasized the significance of this year's session, which was held under the special background of domestic strategic achievements in the COVID-19 fight and profound changes in the international situation.

The year 2020 marks a nodal point for the realization of the goals and targets of 2020 in national defense and military building. In the face of complicated situations and arduous tasks, units at all levels should make overall plans by integrating the epidemic prevention and control with combat readiness, military construction and reform works, deepen readiness training, and get prepared to respond to emergencies.