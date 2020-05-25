China's PLA sends anti-pandemic supplies to militaries of three countries

BEIJING, May 25 -- Approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent anti-pandemic supplies including face masks and protective gears to Russia, Mongolia, and East Timor respectively on 22nd and 24th of May to assist the militaries of the three countries in their fighting against the COVID-19, according to a statement released by China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday.

Viruses know no boundaries and epidemics are non-racial. The Chinese military will continue to strengthen international pandemic response cooperation and make contributions to the building of a health community for mankind, said the statement.