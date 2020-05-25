CPPCC member suggests ensuring veterans' job security

By Zhang Junsheng

BEIJING, May 25 -- After Premier Li Keqiang clearly stated in this year’s government work report that the job security for veterans should be ensured, Wu Changde, the member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and former deputy director of the Political Work Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC), made suggestions on arrangements of veterans’ employment.

Job security for veterans is critical to maintain social stability and keeping employment stable. It is also an important task for stabilizing and boosting the military's will and morale and strengthening national defense and military development.

Wu Changde has taken part in surveys on issues related to veterans many times since last year. This time, he made a proposal for the work on veterans’ job security.

First, education and guidance should be strengthened, and former ideological concepts should be changed.

Veterans are valuable for economic and social development. To this end, Chinese military and localities should make joint efforts to ensure their employment. At the same time, veterans should also take the initiative to adapt to the needs of local economic and social development, and take bold steps to start up their career at the forefront of the market economy after demobilization or retirement.

Second, different types of talents should be distinguished and targeted education and training should be accurately implemented. This is the key to achieving high-quality and full employment for veterans.

It’s better to rely on secondary vocational institutions to conduct employment skills training, formulate qualification certification standards, step up support and strengthen supervision and management to ensure the quality of training.

Cooperation between vocational and technical colleges and enterprises could also be advocated, to realize that the veterans can sign work contracts upon entering the school and accept targeted training in correspondence with their respective positions.

Besides, relevant training on grassroots organization work and leadership management might be assigned to the municipal or county party committee schools, or relevant colleges and universities, in the form of special short-term training courses.