China fully, faithfully implements "one country, two systems": premier

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Thursday said the central government has been fully and faithfully implementing "one country, two systems."

Li made the remarks in response to a media question about a decision on national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), which was adopted by China's top legislature at its annual session concluded Thursday.

Noting that "one country, two systems" is China's basic state policy, Li said the central government has all along fully and faithfully implemented "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy, acted in strict accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, and supported the chief executive and the HKSAR government in exercising governance according to law.

The decision is designed for the steady implementation of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, Li told a press conference after the session closed.