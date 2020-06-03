Military training to be conducted in Bohai Sea from June 2 to 16

BEIJING, June 3 – According to the website of the Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) of the People’s Republic of China, the Dalian MSA Bureau released two pieces of navigation warning respectively on June 1st and 2nd, 2020.

The No. 0083 Notice released on June 1st read that from 0800 hours on June 2 to 1800 hours on June 16 in Northeastern China’s Bohai Sea, there will be military training within the range of following points:

1. 39°53′36″N 119°57′00″E

2. 39°53′36″N 120°34′36″E

3. 39°15′30″N 120°24′18″E

4. 39°15′30″N 119°47′00″E

And the No. 0086 Notice released on June 2nd read that from 0000 hours on June 5 to 2400 hours on June 10 in Bohai Sea, there will be live-fire shooting drills within the range of following points:

1.38°55′00″N 120°57′30" E

2.38°55′00″N 121°05′00" E

3.38°49′00″N 121°05′00" E

4.38°49′00″N 120°57′30" E

No entry is allowed during these periods in the above areas.