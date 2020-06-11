Escort taskforce organizes cross-day-and-night helicopter flight training

Recently, the 35th escort taskforce of the Chinese PLA Navy organized ship-borne helicopters to conduct the cross-day-and-night flight training over the waters off Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden. "The training has been scheduled to focus on commanding, coordination and technology development, as well as the troops’ will building. We have achieved the expected training purposes by now," introduced Xiao Gaoshang, head of the helicopter team.

In the double-helicopter cooperative training, the team carried out targeted training on anti-piracy such as patrol, guard, reconnaissance, and evidence gathering in accordance with the traits of escort missions.

"Ship-borne helicopter features quick response and high maneuverability, and plays an important role in verification and counter-piracy operations", added Xiao Gaoshang. "Taking each flight as the first flight and taking each subject as the most difficult is the slogan for our training."

During the landing training at 6:30 pm, it was suddenly cloudy followed by rain shower, and the meteorological conditions were complicated. Without external reference object, it was difficult to judge the altitude and speed of flight. The pilot could only rely on the instrument to maintain the current state and land on the ship with the aid of ship-borne landing aids. This is a great test for the pilot's mental toughness and operation level.

"Determine whether the landing conditions are met", Xiao Gaoshang hinted at the young pilot. After confirmation, the young pilot flew into the landing route. At 6:36 pm, the helicopter landed steadily on the sign circle in the flight deck center of the guided-missile destroyer Taiyuan (Hull 131).