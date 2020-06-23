China launches last BDS satellite to complete global navigation constellation

A carrier rocket carrying the last satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 23, 2020. China launched the last BDS satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday (Beijing Time). (Photo by Hu Xujie/Xinhua)

XICHANG, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China launched the last satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday (Beijing Time), marking the completion of the deployment of its own global navigation system.

The satellite, the 55th in the family of BeiDou that means "Big Dipper" in Chinese, was successfully sent into the preset orbit by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, according to the launch center.

The launch mission was a complete success, the center said.

Tuesday's launch was the 336th by the Long March rocket series.