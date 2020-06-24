Chinese defense spokesperson slams US recent interference with Taiwan

BEIJING, June 24 -- Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and Taiwan affairs are purely China’s internal affairs that allow no external interference, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday at a regular press conference.

Wu made the remarks when being asked to comment on the United States’ close interactions with Taiwan in recent days. Wu pointed out that it would be a sheer pipe dream for the US to gradually endanger China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity by frequently playing the Taiwan card.

“The Chinese military has been on high alert, and has the firm resolve, full confidence and sufficient capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Wu stated.