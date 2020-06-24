China firmly opposes US deploying intermediate-range missiles in Asia Pacific region: Defense spokesperson

BEIJING, June 24 -- China is firmly opposed to the US deploying intermediate-range missiles in the Asian-Pacific region, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at the regular press conference on the afternoon of June 24.

"If the US insists on the deployment, it will be a provocation at China's doorstep. China will never sit idle and will take all necessary countermeasures," said Snr. Col. Wu.

China hopes that Japan and other countries concerned can act cautiously with the big picture of regional peace and stability in mind, and don’t allow the US to deploy medium-range missiles on their territories, so as not to fall victim to Washington's geopolitical ploys, Wu noted.