Newest camouflage combat uniforms to be distributed to all PLA troops

BEIJING, June 24 – The Chinese military's new-style combat uniforms featuring the newest camouflage pattern that debuted during the military parade in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China are currently being tried on by some troops and will be allocated to all troops as planned, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at the regular press conference on the afternoon of June 24.

Snr. Col. Wu also confirmed that the service members at the Chinese PLA Support Base in Djibouti are wearing the latest outfit, as online photos showed.

The new camouflage uniform is designed and developed independently by China. Based on the Type-07 camo, improvements have been applied to the new uniform in terms of color, patterns, fabrics and military accessories.