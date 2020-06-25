Chinese military steps up training under regular epidemic control

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military has stepped up training under regular epidemic prevention and control measures, a military spokesperson said Wednesday.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, measures have been taken to strengthen the overall planning for military training amid the epidemic to ensure the annual military training goal is met, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference.

He noted that emergency response training has been stepped up, and innovative military training models such as online training, have been developed and promoted by the Chinese military.

Proactive risk control measures have also been taken to prevent accidents while carrying out training amid the epidemic, Wu said.