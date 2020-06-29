Act of insulting or slandering heroes and martyrs deemed as crime

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state, including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, attend a ceremony held to pay tribute to deceased national heroes on the Martyrs' Day at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 30, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, June 29 -- The Draft Amendment Eleventh to the Criminal Law was submitted to the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation on June 28, which stipulates that it would be a crime to insult or slander heroes and martyrs.

According to the draft amendment, whoever insults or slanders heroes and martyrs, if the circumstances are serious, shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of not more than three years, criminal detention, public surveillance or deprivation of political rights.