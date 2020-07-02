Chinese military provides supplies to help militaries of five countries combat COVID-19

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) provides COVID-19 prevention and control supplies to the military of Bolivia.

BEIJING, July 2 -- The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has sent COVID-19 prevention and control supplies including protection clothing and surgical masks to five countries at the request of their military forces.

These countries are Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. The shipping of the above mentioned supplies was conducted in two batches on June 25 and July 2 respectively.

With the spread of COVID-19 across the world, the PLA has actively engaged in international anti-epidemic cooperation with the defense authorities and militaries of many countries.

The Chinese military has provided epidemic control supplies to the militaries of more than 20 countries, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) at a regular press conference on May 29.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) provides COVID-19 prevention and control supplies to the military of Cuba.