Xi sends reply letter to Butuka Academy of Papua New Guinea

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Papua New Guinea (PNG) Prime Minister Peter O'Neill attend the opening ceremony of Butuka Academy, a PNG and China friendship school, in Port Moresby, PNG, on Nov. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has written back to the Butuka Academy of Papua New Guinea.

In his reply letter, Xi pleasantly recalled his attendance at the opening ceremony of the academy during his visit to Papua New Guinea in 2018 and gave credit to the achievements of the academy.

Xi said he is glad to learn that the academy has recently overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and resumed classes, noting that China will continue providing necessary support and assistance for the development of the academy.

In a letter sent to Xi earlier, the Butuka Academy expressed gratitude for his caring about the academy's development, and spoke highly of China's contribution to promoting international cooperation in the global fight against COVID-19.

Thanks to China's help, the letter said, the academy has overcome the impact of the pandemic and resumed classes.

The Butuka Academy, a public service project funded by China, consists of a kindergarten, a primary school and a secondary school. Since its opening in November 2018, the academy has enrolled about 3,000 students and improved the local schooling conditions, winning the praise of the local government and the public.