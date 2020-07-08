China, Russia vow firm mutual support

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held a phone conversation on Wednesday, vowing that the two countries will firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty.

Xi noted that in late June Russia successfully held a military parade at the Red Square to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, demonstrating to the world its firm resolve to remember history and safeguard peace.

Recently, Russia smoothly carried out a referendum and passed a set of constitutional amendments with a large majority vote, Xi said, adding that it has fully reflected the Russian people's support for the Russian government and approval of its governance philosophy.

China will, as always, firmly support Russia's development path that fits its own national conditions and staunchly support Russia in accelerating its development and revitalization, he said.

Noting that the international situation is changing rapidly, Xi stressed that it is very necessary for China and Russia, as comprehensive strategic partners of coordination, to strengthen strategic communication and cooperation.

The Chinese side, he added, is willing to continue working with the Russian side in firmly supporting each other, rejecting external sabotage and intervention, well preserving their respective sovereignty, security and development rights, and well safeguarding their shared interests.

Xi pointed out that at the most difficult time in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Russia supported and helped each other, which has further enriched the strategic significance of their relations in the new era.

While dealing with the coronavirus epidemic for a relatively long period of time, the two sides should explore flexible and diverse means to speed up the resumption of work and production in all fields of bilateral cooperation, suggested the Chinese president.

He added that they should also seize the opportunity of the China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation to fast-track collaboration in such fields as advanced technology, research and development of vaccine and drugs, as well as biosecurity, so as to continuously lift China-Russia ties to higher levels and boost their respective development for the benefit of both peoples.

China, Xi said, stands ready to work with Russia to continuously intensify coordination within the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks, safeguard multilateralism, oppose hegemonism and unilateralism, defend international fairness and justice, and make greater contributions to improving global governance and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.