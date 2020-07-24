Chinese military to hold live-fire exercise in western waters of Leizhou Peninsula

The banning notice on sailing shows the area where the troops will conduct the live-fire exercise.

BEIHAI, July 24 – Unit 91580, a troop unit of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), issued a no-sail notice on July 23, saying that the troop is going to hold live-fire shooting exercise in the west sea waters of China’s Leizhou Peninsula from July 25 to August 2.

The notice reads that the live-fire shooting exercise will take place during the following time periods and cover the following sea areas: From July 25 to July 27, in waters marked yellow as shown in the above picture; From July 28 to August 2, in waters marked green.

According to the notice, during the above periods, all maritime navigation and fishery operations in the corresponding sea areas will be prohibited; vessels must stay in the harbors and not go out to sea. Anyone who goes out to sea without authorization shall bear the consequences.

The notice also added that the coverage of this live-fire shooting exercise is extensive and the ammunition is powerful. So, there is a great risk of haphazard injury by accidental bombing when going to sea without authorization. It is truly hoped that the general public in local area will be responsible for the safety of their own lives and property, and do not go to sea without authorization.