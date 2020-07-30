PLA conducts 'high-intensity exercises' in South China Sea

The naval aviation units of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army conducts routine exercises in the South China Sea. [Photo/mod.gov.cn]

The naval aviation units of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army conducted routine exercises in the South China Sea that improved pilots' combat techniques and overall all-weather fighting capability of the units, a military spokesman said on Thursday.

The units trained planes such as H-6G and H-6J bombers, as well as other new war planes, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense. The "high-intensity exercises" were conducted in the South China Sea, featuring drills such as taking off during day and night settings, long distance assault, and attacking maritime surface targets, he told a regular news briefing.

"The drills have met training expectations," he said, adding the exercises are planned drills in this year's training schedule.