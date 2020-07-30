CHINATop Stories

PLA conducts 'high-intensity exercises' in South China Sea

Source
China Daily
Editor
Li Wei
Time
2020-07-30 19:31:38
The naval aviation units of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army conducts routine exercises in the South China Sea. [Photo/mod.gov.cn]

The naval aviation units of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army conducted routine exercises in the South China Sea that improved pilots' combat techniques and overall all-weather fighting capability of the units, a military spokesman said on Thursday.

The units trained planes such as H-6G and H-6J bombers, as well as other new war planes, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense. The "high-intensity exercises" were conducted in the South China Sea, featuring drills such as taking off during day and night settings, long distance assault, and attacking maritime surface targets, he told a regular news briefing.

"The drills have met training expectations," he said, adding the exercises are planned drills in this year's training schedule.

 

Related News

We Recommend

Most Viewed

Photos

Special reports

Continue...