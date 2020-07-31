China launches university-based veterans think tank

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- A university-based research center on veterans' ideological and political buildup and the protection of their rights has been established in China.

Based in the University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, it was launched as per an agreement between the university and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

As the first think tank the ministry has set up at a higher education institution, the center is created to provide intellectual support for the formulation of veterans' affairs-related policies and systems as well as for related work, according to the ministry.