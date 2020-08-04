Flood relief missions demonstrate strong PLA logistic support capability

By Sun Xingwei and Yang Renwei

BEIJING, Aug. 4 -- Severe floods have occurred in southern China since July, especially in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, and the Chinese military has actively participated in the flood prevention and relief work in areas where they are stationed.

To ensure better combat effectiveness in fighting against the floods, as of July 30, the relevant departments under the Logistic Support Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC) have successively subsidized and distributed more than 200,000 sets (pieces) of training uniforms and physical fitness uniforms, and supplied more than 1,000 tons of grain and oil, for totally 40,000 troops of the Army, Air Force, Rocket Force, Armed Police Force and medical support teams that participated in the flood relief missions.

The main channels of military food supply are all guaranteed by the military supply stations in the mission areas, while the non-staple food is supplied by the troops themselves. Each troop determines the amount of field food to carry with according to its own capability, makes timely purchases based on consumption and could use turnover inventory in case of emergency circumstances.

In terms of fuel supply, troops can go to the nearest military or local gas depot to refuel, or rely on accompanying petrol support provided by petrochemical companies under the unified coordination.

At present, the materials and energy supply channels for the troops participating in the flood prevention and disaster relief missions are smoothly and effectively operated, providing stable and sustained logistic support.