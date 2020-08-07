Ceremony held to honor Chinese naval hospital ship

Photo: Weibo account of PLA Daily

HANGZHOU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held on Friday to honor the Chinese naval hospital ship, Peace Ark.

An order signed by Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, was read at the ceremony, and a certificate of first-class citation for merit was presented to the unit.

Upholding the principle of building "a community with a shared future for humanity" and "a maritime community with a shared future," the hospital ship has visited over 40 countries and regions, and provided medical services to more than 230,000 people, covering a distance of over 240,000 nautical miles.

