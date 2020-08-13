For first time, Y-20 aircraft uses civil airport to conduct cross-border delivery mission

BEIJING, Aug. 13 -- On August 9, a Y-20 military transport aircraft of the PLA Air Force flew from the Shenyang Taoxian International Airport to Russia with a flight of over 7,600 km, carrying a total of 57 soldiers from the PLA Northern Theater Command to participate in the International Army Games 2020.

China’s self-developed large transport aircraft Y-20 is the important strategic equipment of the PLA Air Force to realize long-range transportation and aerial delivery and landing. This year has witnessed multiple “firsts” for Y-20 in China’s military operations other than war (MOOTWs).

On February 13, the PLA Air Force dispatched six Y-20 transport planes to airlift medical supplies to Wuhan, marking Y-20’s first debut in MOOTWs.

On April 24, Y-20 urgently flew to Pakistan to send nucleic acid testing kits, protective suits and other medical supplies for epidemic prevention and control as well as a military anti-epidemic expert team, marking the first time that Y-20 has flown abroad.