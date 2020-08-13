PLA's new amphibious bridging and ferrying system makes debut

BEIJING, Aug. 13 -- Recently, an engineering detachment assigned to a brigade under the 78th Group Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched the in-water training for the new wheeled self-propelled amphibious bridging and ferrying system for the first time.

The new wheeled self-propelled amphibious bridging and ferrying system, characterized with a maximum speed of 90 km/h on land and of 12km/h in waters, can move freely on the shore, and can transport weapons, equipment and vehicles over water. Multiple bridging and ferrying systems can be assembled into a floating bridge on the water.

During the training, the 26-ton bridging and ferrying system "transformed" into a ferrying platform with 13 meters long and 20 meters wide in only 3 minutes, and a new wheeled infantry fighting vehicle weighing 21 tons stably drove onto the platform. The new system loaded with heavy equipment then ran smoothly to the opposite bank.

Wang Daji, commander of a combat support battalion under the PLA 78th Group Army, said that this system could play an important role in terms of carrying out combat support and conducting military operations other than war (MOOTWs) such as anti-flood rescue.