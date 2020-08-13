China to select, honor model military veterans

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a campaign to select and honor role models among the country's military veterans, praising their contributions to society and highlighting the sense of responsibility of the vast number of veterans who maintain their military qualities in times of national crisis.

The campaign will select 20 individuals and groups from among the nation's former military personnel, naming them "the most beautiful veterans" for this year, according to a circular jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.

The circular said that special attention should be paid to those who have demonstrated outstanding devotion in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic and in combating the floods in the country.

It also called for efforts to publicize their deeds and spirit, encouraging the public to learn from them, and to show respect and care for such personnel.