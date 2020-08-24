PLA border defense troop carries out horse-riding training on plateau in Xinjiang

By Ji Wenzhi and Shen Xinming

Border troops conduct shooting training on horsebacks.

URUMQI, Aug.24 -- Recently, 12 service members assigned to a border defense regiment of the Kashgar Military Sub-command under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command carried out a month-long training on riding military horses at an elevation of 3,600m on the Pamirs plateau in Xinjiang, China, which has greatly improved the troops’ capabilities in border patrol missions.

Training military horses is an indispensable skill for China’s border defense troops. On August 18, the 12 service members conducted various tactical training to improve the combat capabilities of the military horses, as well as their horse-riding skills.