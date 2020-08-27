China, India agree to further ease border tension: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 27 -- Since the Galwan Valley clash, China and India have held several rounds of talks through military and diplomatic channels, and progress has been made in disengaging the frontline troops of both sides, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, when introducing the current China-India border situation and commenting on the two sides' military ties at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Wu said that China and India have agreed to follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries and other relevant agreements, continue to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, further ease and cool down the china-India border situation, properly handle the remaining issues, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.

Wu said that China and India are important neighbors. Maintaining peace and stability in the border area is not only conducive to both sides' respective development, but also to regional and world peace and stability.

Wu expected that India could work with China towards the same goal, bearing in mind the big picture of bilateral ties and putting the border issue in an appropriate position in this big picture, avoid misjudgment, keep divergences from escalating into disputes, and take concrete steps to bring the bilateral relations back to the right track of normal development.