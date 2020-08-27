China opposes and is unafraid of US provocations: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 27 -- "Recently, the US has increased its efforts to pressurize and provoke China. The Chinese stance is always clear in this regard: we oppose and are unafraid of the US provocations," said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Wu made the remarks when commenting on the recent US military's active actions in areas surrounding China. The US military planes have frequently approached for reconnaissance along the coast of the Chinese mainland, and the US warships have carried out targeted military exercises in waters of the South China Sea and the East China Sea. All these actions showed strong provocative meaning against China.

Wu pointed out that some US politicians have tried their best to undermine the relations between China and US and the two militaries for their own benefit before the US presidential election and even attempted to create accidents and military conflicts. "Such actions are very unpopular, since it puts the lives of both sides' frontline military members as well as the fundamental interests of the two peoples at risk, and goes against the will and demands for peace of peoples in the world," Wu stressed.

Wu added that the Chinese military will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, development interests, and regional peace and stability. "We urge some US politicians to recognize the reality, remain rational, stop provocative challenges, and get the relations between the two countries and the two militaries back on the right track," Wu said.