China opposes any official exchanges and military ties between US and Taiwan：Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 27 -- "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, China resolutely opposes any form of "Taiwan independence" separatist actions and any form of official exchanges and military ties between the US and the Taiwan region, this stance is clear and definite," said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, at a monthly regular press conference on Thursday.

Wu made the remarks when commenting on the frequent contacts between the US and the Taiwan region in August. The US Secretary of Health and Human Services arrived in Taiwan for certain activities, the USS Mustin(DDG 89) passed through the Taiwan Strait, and the US military aircraft increased the frequency of provocative activities in waters around the Taiwan Strait.

Wu said that recently, the PLA Eastern Theater Command dispatched troops from multiple services and directions in a systematic manner to organize live-fire military exercises across the Taiwan Strait. "The military exercises were actually aimed at the external interference, the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces and their separatist activities," he stressed.

Anyway, China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Wu added.