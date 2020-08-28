CHINATop Stories

PLA Rocket Force develops smart playground system to promote training assessment

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Wang Xinjuan
Time
2020-08-28 23:06:31
BEIJING, Aug. 28 -- In conjunction with local scientific research institute, a unit of the Chinese PLA Rocket Force recently developed an intelligent playground system that could further improve the informatization level of military training assessment and management. It is said that the system can realize whole-process surveillance, automatic judgment and performance record, as well as automatic statistical analysis through technologies including facial recognition, infrared induction, intelligent video analysis and video surveillance.

