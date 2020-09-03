Xi stresses carrying forward great spirit of resisting aggression



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), addresses a symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2020. The symposium was held by the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the CMC at the Great Hall of the People. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed carrying forward the great spirit of resisting aggression in the new era and striving to achieve national rejuvenation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks at a symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Addressing the symposium held by the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the CMC, Xi said the Chinese people demonstrated to the world their patriotism, national character, heroism and a strong will to win during the war.

The great spirit of resisting aggression bred during the war is an invaluable source of inspiration, and will always motivate the Chinese people to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and strive to achieve national rejuvenation, Xi said.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), speaks at a symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2020. The symposium was held by the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the CMC at the Great Hall of the People. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)