India's move is grave military provocation: Chinese military

BEIJING, Sep. 8 -- Indian troops illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) via southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake on the western section of the China-India border on September 7, said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in a statement on the same day.

The Indian troops brazenly made gunshot threat to the patrolling troops of PLA frontier defense force who came forwards for negotiations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to control and stabilize the situation.

Snr. Col. Zhang pointed out that India’s move is a grave military provocation of very bad nature.“The flagrant act grossly violated the agreements previously reached between the two sides, and further escalated regional tensions, which can easily lead to misunderstandings and misjudgments.“

”We demand the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, withdraw cross-line troops right away, strictly restrain its frontline troops, earnestly investigate and punish the personnel who fired shots, and guarantee against the occurrence of similar incidents,” Zhang urged.

In the end, Zhang stressed that the troops under the PLA Western Theater Command will firmly perform their missions and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty.