Xi highlights spirit of combating COVID-19



Tong Zhaohui, center, treats a COVID-19 patient at the Beijing Ditan Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, on July 25, 2020. Tong is a vice-president of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital and an expert of the National Health Commission medical treatment group. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING -- President Xi Jinping on Tuesday summarized China's spirit of combating the COVID-19 epidemic, which features putting people's lives first, nationwide solidarity, sacrifice, respecting science, and a sense of mission for humanity.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, highlighted the spirit at a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic held in Beijing.

During the fight against the epidemic, people's lives have always been put front and center, Xi said, adding that China is willing to do whatever it takes to protect people's lives.

No efforts were spared in saving every life, no matter it was a 30-hour old baby or centenarian, reflecting the CPC's concept of exercising governance for the people, Xi said.

The Chinese people have united as one and stood together through thick and thin during the fight against COVID-19, Xi noted, stressing that the Chinese people have an iron will in overwhelming any difficulties, which is embodied in their sacrifices in combating the epidemic, Xi stressed.

Xi underscored the spirit of respecting science in China's fight against coronavirus.

"Faced with an unknown infectious disease, we uphold the spirit of science," Xi said.

The laws of science were followed in making decisions, treating patients, making technological breakthroughs, and governing society, he said.

The Chinese people have also shown a sense of mission in contributing to the world's efforts to defeat the COVID-19 outbreak, Xi said.

He stressed that China had launched the most intensive and wide-ranging emergency humanitarian assistance actions since the founding of New China to provide a steady driving force for the global efforts in fighting the pandemic.

The great spirit of combating COVID-19 derives from patriotism, collectivism and socialist values, Xi said.