'Steel Knife Team' at cutting edge of service

Squad members lift tree trunks during a training session to enhance their physical strength. CHINA DAILY

Members of an elite squad with the Yunnan People's Armed Police Force are at the forefront of operations.

The First Squadron of the Third Detachment of the Yunnan People's Armed Police Force was granted the title "The Steel Knife Team" in 1979 by the Central Military Commission for its efforts in guarding the country's southwestern border.

In the intervening years, the squadron has devoted itself to a range of tasks, including fighting floods and providing disaster relief.

China Daily spoke with two current officers and one former member of the team to learn how their lives have been changed and improved after joining the famous unit.