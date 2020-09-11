PLA Rocket Force holds AI challenge

BEIJING, Sept. 11 -- To serve as a "touchstone" and a "training ground" for the transformation and application of innovative technological achievements, the PLA Rocket Force hosts the "Smart Rocket-Fire Eye" Artificial Intelligence Challenge from August to December, in order to promote the transformation of intelligent concepts, and help create an intelligent development ecology featuring the coordinated efforts of enterprises, universities, research institutions and consumers.

The event is sponsored by the Equipment Department of the PLA Rocket Force. Participants come from relevant military industry groups, universities and research institutes inside and outside the military, private enterprises with cutting-edge and related teams in related fields. The objective of the activity is set for intelligent image detection and recognition. Through the scientific setting of competition subjects and reasonable construction of the test environment, the challenge uses multi-source data sets, carries out the performance comparison of artificial intelligence algorithms, discovers cutting-edge innovative technologies, selects innovative talents and teams, and improves image detection and recognition technology level in complex environments.

The challenge is divided into three stages, including preparation, preliminary and finals. The registration process has been started and the deadline is the end of September. The preliminary round will be completed from early October to November 20 and the finalists will be announced. After entering the final stage, the participating teams will receive relevant training before the finals.

The organizing committee plans to hold special presentations in Beijing, Xi'an, Chengdu, Changsha, Shenzhen and other cities in mid-September. The specific time and location will be announced on the official registration website, WeChat official account and other platforms.