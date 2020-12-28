Soldiers in PLA Tibet Military Command equipped with digital Individual Combat Systems

A soldier assigned to a combined arms brigade under the PLA Tibet Military Command wears the ICS equipment, with helmet equipped with multifunctional night-vision goggles.

BEIJING, Dec. 28 -- Recently, a light combined arms brigade under the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Tibet Military Command carried out an integrated drill giving full play to the new-generation individual combat system (ICS) in a plateau area more than 4,500 meters above sea level.

Equipped with the digital ICS, soldiers could mark friendly forces and conduct identification friend or foe (IFF) via their multifunctional night-vision goggles.

Meanwhile, the video and information sent back to the headquarters by the goggles can help the commanders accurately identify every soldier’s location and status and observe real-time situation, obtaining the comprehensive battlefield information.

According to a commanding officer of the brigade, the ICS can help the commanders track the battle process, replace the casualties and rearrange teams in a real-time manner. Moreover, it can facilitate communications and inform every individual soldier of his new task at any time.

It is learnt that such new equipment has been distributed to more than 90% troops of the Tibet Military Command. The resulting integrated combat system has effectively strengthened the combat effectiveness of the troops’ firepower.