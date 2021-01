Military exercises conducted in waters around Hainan Island

BEIJING, Dec. 30 -- According to the notice released by China's Sanya Maritime Safety Administration on December 28, military exercises will be conducted in waters around Hainan Island from December 29, 2020 to January 7, 2021.

HN0129 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-29.0N 110-02.0E, 17-43.5N 110-18.5E, 17-37.5N 110-24.5E AND 17-23.0N 110-08.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.

HN0128 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-33.0N 109-30.0E, 17-33.0N 109-51.0E, 17-58.0N 109-51.0E AND 17-58.0N 109-30.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.

HN0127 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-54.0N 108-59.0E, 17-54.0N 109-09.0E, 18-04.0N 109-09.0E AND 18-04.0N 108-59.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.