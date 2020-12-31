China-Pakistan relations can only get better: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 31 -- The all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan can only get better in the future, said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

According to Snr. Col. Tan, the China-Pakistan Joint Air Force Exercise "Shaheen (Eagle) - IX" was held at the Pakistani air base in Bholari from December 7 to 25. The two sides conducted a series of actual-combat joint training exercises and achieved the preset goals.

When asked to comment on the relationship between the two militaries, Snr. Col. Tan pointed out that, China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners; the bilateral relations can only get better in the future. The military ties between China and Pakistan serve as an important pillar for the two countries’ bilateral relationship. Since the beginning of 2020, the two militaries have maintained close high-level strategic communication and carried out pragmatic cooperation in related fields, testifying their brotherhood and friendship enabling them to go through thick and thin together.

The year of 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. China is willing to continue strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in fields like epidemic control, joint training and exercises, equipment and technologies, and logistic support, so as to push the bilateral military ties to a higher level, Snr. Col. Tan added.