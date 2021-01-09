Xi stresses high-quality political, legal work

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged solid progress in advancing high-quality development of political and legal work, which generally refers to judicial, procuratorial and public security work.

Greater efforts should be made in 2021 to follow a more systematic and law-based approach, and focus on relevant work at the primary level, according to an instruction made by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi also sent sincere regards to members of the police force, as the first Chinese People's Police Day will be observed Sunday.

Xi called on all police officers to take concrete actions to better safeguard people's happiness, national security, and social stability.

Xi's instruction was conveyed by Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, at a central conference on judicial, procuratorial and public security work on Saturday.

Addressing the conference, Guo stressed that judicial, procuratorial and public security authorities should focus on key tasks including safeguarding national political security, pushing forward regular crackdown on organized crimes and local bullies, and facilitating pilot projects and comprehensive reforms.