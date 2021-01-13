China's first homegrown 10,000-ton maritime patrol vessel to be commissioned

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 13 -- China’s first homegrown 10,000-ton class law enforcement and maritime patrol vessel, Haixun 09, will be officially commissioned by the middle of this year, said Lin Kui, deputy director of the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration (MSA), at a Guangdong provincial government press conference on January 12.

According to Lin, the Haixun 09, attached to the Guangdong MSA, will be responsible for maritime patrol and law enforcement, emergency coordination and command, and prevention and control of ship pollution.

The to-be-commissioned vessel boasts strong capabilities of dynamic perception, monitoring and early warning, information collection, comprehensive command and maritime supervision. It has the designed displacement of 10,700 tons, total length of 165 meters and speed of 25 knots, being able to carry multiple types of helicopters and capable of life-saving and search operations in anywhere except the polar regions. The vessel also has a marine data center equipped with various communication means and connected with multiple satellite systems, including Beidou.

Guangdong Province is located in the southeast coastal area of China, facing a vast sea area and a complex maritime environment. The commissioning of Haixun 09 will help improve the dynamic maritime traffic control and emergency support level of Guangdong Province.

At the same time, with its global cruise rescue function, the vessel will help the Guangdong MSA and even the China MSA better participate in international affairs and promote exchanges and cooperation with counterparts of the countries along the South China Sea.